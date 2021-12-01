Duke mall patrons in Gozo help children in need with Light Up Someone’s Christmas

The Duke Shopping Mall will help young children struggling with the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, by calling on its retail tenants to donate presents.

The mall’s ‘Light Up Someone’s Christmas’ initiative encourages the local community to donate any presents, big or smalls, to be placed in a custom-designed and hand-crafted Gingerbread House.

Everyone is invited to bring new items and gifts in all shapes and sizes, from clothes to toys, from nappies to formula, from bottles to vouchers.

Purchases at the mall’s shops will help children in need through a percentage of the sales donated by the shops of their own accord, through presents. All customers shopping at the mall will contribute to the ‘Light Up Someone’s Christmas’ initiative.

“As we have all been taught, Christmas is the time for giving and sharing with those we love and care for dearly, but not just. It is also about showing a little kindness to people in our community and beyond who have not been as fortunate in their lives as we are,” spokesperson Maria Michela Azzopardi said.