Christmas in the Capital: 25 events over 25 festive days

This is an opportunity for Maltese and Gozitan families to visit the capital city during the Christmas period, which will feature marching bands, street walkers, choirs, and music performances by several popular groups including The New Victorians, MARA, Centrestage, Klinsmann, Tikka Banda, the Big Friends Guggen Musik, Tikka Banda and Sterjotipi, among others.

For the first time since the pandemic, the national New Year’s Eve Celebrations will once again be held outdoors, in the centre of the capital in St George’s Square.

On the 25 November, the Christmas lights and Christmas trees were switched on in Valletta’s main areas while a traditional Christmas crib was inaugurated near the entrance to St John’s Co-Cathedral.

The much awaited, spectacular projections in St George’s Square start from the 7 December. Christmas music will be playing in Republic Street. Opening Doors, Amber, Sean Borg and Veronique Vella, the Jackson’s Żaqq u Tanbur Folk Group, Franklin, Dancel Dance Studio and a children’s puppet-making workshop by Sarah Galea and Caroline Curmi, are among the Christmas in the Capital programme highlights.

The well-established New Year’s Eve celebrations close festivities on a high note with a large-scale spectacle of music and the countdown.

