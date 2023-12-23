Unwrapping Christmas magic: What are the best-selling toys this Christmas?

Whether you’re young or young at heart, the Christmas season just isn’t the same without the enchantment of toys. For adults, it’s the challenge of choosing the perfect gift, while for children, it’s the eager anticipation of what might be waiting under the tree.

MaltaToday reached out to some of the country’s biggest toy stores to see what the biggest sellers are this year.

Karl Camilleri from the Model Shop said it is the Christmas of Squishmallows. In a world dominated by AI, electronic gadgets and virtual and augmented reality, it would seem that the age-old stuffed soft toy remains a favourite, especially if it comes in different characters.

“They have taken the world by storm and are by far the best-selling item this year all over the world,” Camilleri said.

But the Christmas tree will also have to make some space for the traditional board game. Yes, these are still a thing, especially for those family gatherings where old and young – old more than young – challenge each other to a game of wit, chance or skill.

Monopoly Malta is still the best-selling board game by far followed by Dobble, a simple yet very innovative and exciting game which has hit the top charts in many countries, according to Camilleri. For those unfamiliar with Dobble, the aim is to be the first to get rid of the cards in your hand by discarding them to a central pile.

Stephania Buhagiar from Juniors said anything to do with Stich, from Disney’s cartoon Lilo and Stich, has flown off the shelves. Stitch, a naughty blue alien who befriends a girl called Lilo, just has children and pre-teens enthralled it seems.

Both Buhagiar and Camilleri agreed that LEGO toys, the plastic interlocking blocks that started being produced in the unknown Danish town of Billund after World War II, have retained the top spot as the favourite for young boys.

Camilleri also said that Pokémon and radio control cars remain a very popular toy for boys this Christmas as well.

For girls, Buhagiar said Gabby’s Dollhouse toys have been the most popular this year, with Camilleri saying LOL Surprise being among their top picks for girls.

“Boutique wooden toys for young toddlers have become extremely popular and when it comes to adults, we have seen a surge for strategy games with Catan being the leader,” Camilleri said.

MaltaToday also reached out to popular videogame store Gamebreaker, with a representative saying Playstation 5 is still the go to console for gamers in Malta.

“We’re selling them like pastizzi!” he said. The Nintendo Switch has also done well this holiday season.

Asked what the most popular videogames have been, he said the newly released Spiderman 2 has been a hit.

“You also have the staples like Call of Duty, EAFC 24 and God of War, which despite being released a couple of months ago, are still sought after by Christmas shoppers,” he said.

It would seem that Father Christmas is spoilt for choice when choosing the presents he will leave beneath the Christmas tree.