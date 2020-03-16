[WATCH] Saviour Balzan Video Blog | A moratorium on bank loan repayments is needed
The impact of the coronavirus on people's livelihoods is of grave concern and government has to have a clear plan to address this by obliging banks to give a moratorium on loans
Government must oblige banks to play ball and give people and companies a moratorium on loan payments, Saviour Balzan argues as he underscores the impact of Covid-19 on people’s livelihoods.
Balzan says the government must intervene directly with those people who will inevitably feel the pinch of reduced incomes.
The country requires solidarity at this stage and not partisan politics. The government must act fast, logically and without panic but in a decisive manner to cushion the blow of the impact the epidemic will have.
