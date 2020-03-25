Court & Police Lightning strike causes explosion at Żurrieq fireworks factory
[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog | Government measures do not cater for over 100,000 workers
The sacrifice cannot be limited to the 100,000 employees in the private sector, who work for companies that will not benefit from the €800 per month coronavirus wage supplement
Saviour Balzan's video blog
The economic rescue measures announced by the Prime Minister will not address the ills of 104,000 workers, Saviour Balzan argues.
He says this will still lead to mass layoffs because companies cannot live on the proposed €160 per month contribution.
The government must extend the measure of financing €800 per month per employee to all the private sector.
