[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog | Politicians must take a stand on racism

It is time politicians took a stand on racism as government's controversial decision to close Malta's ports to people rescued at sea opens the floodgates of hatred towards migrants

saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan 14 April 2020, 6:02pm
Saviour Balzan: Politicians must take a stand on racism

Malta has closed its ports to rescued people amid the COVID-19 crisis but the decision has prompted a revolting wave of hatred against migrants that has to be confronted, Saviour Balzan says.

He insists politicians must take a stand against the racism that has raised its ugly head.

 

