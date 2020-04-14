National Infrastructure Malta breached Central Link permit conditions
[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog | Politicians must take a stand on racism
It is time politicians took a stand on racism as government's controversial decision to close Malta's ports to people rescued at sea opens the floodgates of hatred towards migrants
Saviour Balzan: Politicians must take a stand on racism
Malta has closed its ports to rescued people amid the COVID-19 crisis but the decision has prompted a revolting wave of hatred against migrants that has to be confronted, Saviour Balzan says.
He insists politicians must take a stand against the racism that has raised its ugly head.
