[WATCH] Saviour Balzan’s video blog | Police must call in people who made bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia

Saviour Balzan questions the police’s motive in not calling in the bomb makers behind Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination

saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan 17 June 2020, 6:56pm
Police must bring in makers of bomb which killed Daphne Caruana Galizia

Saviour Balzan questions why the police have not been able to call in the people who made the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The names of the bomb makers have been mentioned several times in court testimony and yet the police have done nothing yet.

Founder and co-owner of MaltaToday, Saviour Balzan has reported on Maltese politics and...

