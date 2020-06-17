National PN denies claims it was offered money to stop David Casa re-election
[WATCH] Saviour Balzan’s video blog | Police must call in people who made bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia
Saviour Balzan questions the police’s motive in not calling in the bomb makers behind Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination
Police must bring in makers of bomb which killed Daphne Caruana Galizia
Saviour Balzan questions why the police have not been able to call in the people who made the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia.
The names of the bomb makers have been mentioned several times in court testimony and yet the police have done nothing yet.
