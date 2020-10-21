Lying about others can only damage the United States’ own credibility | Zhaofeng Wang
The United States is the sole superpower in the world, yet it seems that lying about others has become its major diplomacy tool. How unfortunate
On 11th October, the US Chargé d’Affaires published an article in MaltaToday about the recent visit to Malta by the US Secretary of Defense. Regrettably, however, the author used the article to attack China and, like her predecessor, she did so based not on facts, but sheer lies.
The author accused China of “debt trap diplomacy and opaque financing practices”. The truth is, Chinese assistance to other countries never has any political strings attached. China’s cooperation with other countries is designed to seek win-win results.
China has provided substantial support to and engaged in close cooperation with African and other developing countries. Not a single country has been hit by a debt crisis because of Chinese investment.
China’s Belt and Road initiative is widely welcomed in the world, with 138 countries and 30 international organizations having signed Belt and Road cooperation documents with China.
While China is providing more public goods to the world, the United States is putting itself first. It has resorted to protectionism and economic bullying against other countries, using tariffs as a weapon and abusing state power to crack down on foreign companies.
The author accused China of “poor governance”. The truth is, as the governing party, the Communist Party of China is committed to seeking happiness for the people, realizing rejuvenation for the nation, and contributing to the common good of the world.
The Chinese government responded to COVID-19 by adopting a people-first, life-first approach and taking decisive and science-based measures. It has quickly brought the virus under control. Economic and social development is now getting back on track.
According to a survey by the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, over 93% of the Chinese people are satisfied with the central government.
While China is calling for joint effort to fight the virus and doing its best to be part of the global response, some American politicians are busy engaging themselves in political posturing and deflecting the blame, by politicizing COVID-19 and scapegoating China.
For a country that possesses the best medical resources in the world, the US’s handling of COVID-19 is astonishing.
Is this the good governance of a government “of the people, by the people, for the people”?
The author accused China of “disregarding internationally-accepted norms and standards”. The truth is, China is firmly committed to preserving the international system centered around the United Nations, the international order underpinned by international law, and the multilateral trading regime with the WTO as its cornerstone.
China has joined almost all international treaties and agreements, and has faithfully fulfilled its due international responsibilities and obligations.
What the world needs most right now is solidarity and cooperation as it deals with a myriad of common challenges. Yet the United States has chosen unilateralism and pulled out of international organizations such as the UNESCO, the UN Human Rights Council and the WHO as well as international treaties and agreements such as the Paris Agreement and the Iranian nuclear deal.
Is this how the United States shows its respect for internationally-accepted norms and standards?
Zhaofeng Wang is the deputy chief of mission of the Chinese Embassy in Malta