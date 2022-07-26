Shine on you crazy… butterfly

Let’s face it: you can’t not at least ‘appreciate’ that sort of ballsy, in-your-face, cockiness… not to mention the sheer, barefaced ‘honesty’ of it all: whereby Tal-Farfett practically informs us – directly to our faces – that he fully intends to simply ‘buy’ his way into government… by promising… erm… ‘all things, to all people’…