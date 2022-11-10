Open letter to animal welfare secretary | Katerina Younes
Dear Hon Bugeja Said,
Animal Liberation Malta has recently brought to light the unfortunate fact that three dolphins died in what might be construed as a cover-up by Mediterraneo Park administration. We hope that the investigation being conducted by Ms Alison Bezzina the Commissioner of Animal Welfare will shed some light into this matter and help us understand how the Veterinary Regulations Directorate (which falls under your Ministry) made their investigations and the outcomes.
This case is also being actively supported internationally by organisations concerned with dolphin welfare – UK based NGO Marine Connection and also followed by US based Dolphin Project.
Malta has long banned animal circuses which back then was clearly a progressive move in favour of animals. However, Mediterraneo Park, much to the constant opposition of animal and environmental NGOs, was given a license to operate as a zoo! When one looks at the whole operation of Mediterraneo Park, including the fact animals that are subjected to training specifically for exhibition at paid public performances, it is abundantly clear in our opinion that this should fall under the category of a circus as outlined in the definition of a circus from Chapter 439 of the Animal Welfare Act, “circus” means any place where animals are introduced for the purpose of performance, manoeuvres and shows or otherwise and shall include any place where animals used in such circuses are kept or trained;
By providing Mediterraneo Park a zoo license we believe it is a public institution that is at default of the law. This has been the practice from the previous administration to date, so as to regularise the operation of this circus under that of a zoo. Given that a permit has always been issued, Mediterraneo Park is operating “legally”.
This “legality” comes thanks to a license that we believe was issued irregularly by the licensing authority under your Ministry. This is why ALM believes the onus of default falls under the licensing authority and your Ministry. We hope that the unnecessary delays in the zoos regulations are not being done to amend the law to allow animal circus to perform locally.
In light of this, Animal Liberation Malta is therefore asking you to immediately intervene and see that the Animal Welfare Act is enforced and adhered to and we are asking you to take the necessary action for the immediate withdrawal of the operating license as a zoo.
Such an action would be in line with what the Greek authorities have done whereby the Competent Authority of the Region of Attica (Prefecture of Attica) revoked the operating license of the marine mammal facility for dolphins at Attica Zoological Park. In Greece just as in Malta the law prohibits all kinds of animal performances for all animals, including shows in zoological parks. Unlike in Malta in Greece the Ministry of Environment had already confirmed the violation of Law 4039/12, which is their Animal Welfare Law (which is why ERA is in copy in this open letter).
Animal Liberation Malta believes that the Maltese government should be at the forefront for the safeguard of cetacean welfare and marine life and that their protection should be given priority especially by your secretariat which is also responsible for Animal Welfare and not only fisheries. We believe that Mediterraneo should change into a rehab centre for aquatic species where true conservation can take place. Thus, putting Malta as the unique leading Mediterranean rehabilitation centre.
Katerina Younes is a member of Animal Liberation Malta