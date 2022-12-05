Robert Abela’s first test
The reaction to Prime Minister Robert Abela’s legal amendment to ensure that a mother in danger of losing her life or putting her health at risk because of a complicated pregnancy, could be legally terminated has galvanised the Nationalist opposition, lobby groups and the Roman Catholic Church.
They have all come together in a common stand against the Abela government, accusing the Prime Minister of wanting to introduce abortion.
On the other hand pro-choice groups (far smaller in number but equally vociferous) have welcomed the government’s decision but called for more reforms.
I am sure that Abela underestimated the hostility that arose last week that will culminate in a public protest today in Valletta.
When a divorce referendum was won years back, the reaction was relatively mild. Then, unlike now, the Nationalist government under Lawrence Gonzi was tired and divided and the Church was not run by a forceful and determined bishop.
This time round, the Nationalist opposition is in dire need of an opportunity to rekindle and rally its troops and this time around the Maltese archbishop, Charles J. Scicluna is definitely politically charged and strong minded.
The abortion card is just the right issue for a battle. But in doing so, both leaders are positioning themselves for the next generation.
Abela for a shaky but modern and progressive generation powered by young voters who are for more openness and certainly not blinded by religious constraints; and Grech for the strong Catholic communities with deep-rooted concerns of abortion that form the backbone of the old PN.
Abela has been unusually bold in openly discussing abortion. In my interview on Xtra on TVM last week he did not stutter when expressing his concern about women who had to abort.
And though he said that he would not introduce abortion in this legislature he did not rule out a change in attitude after the next general election. More importantly his stand on this subject has revealed that he is being his own man. Accusations that he is the shadow of his father surely cannot hold water on this one.
George Abela, his father, a former deputy leader for the PL and a former president, is remembered for his deeply religious beliefs and social conservativism.
Grech on the other hand has been unusually assertive and aggressive. He opted to ridicule the American woman with the surname Prudente, reaping the angst of leftist groups and pro-choice activists but jelling the Nationalists together for a ‘just’ cause.
There is a lot to be lost and gained in this conflict. Abela must realise that he will be bruised after this affair, but he may well gain in the long run and in the run up to the European elections. This is a momentous moment for his premiership. He cannot afford to retreat and renege on his decision. He will suffer in more ways than one if he does decide to bow to pressure.
Grech on the other hand will gain ground in the coming weeks, but it is a short temporary boost and he will lose more of the younger crowd by revelling in his conservative roots.
There were three senior personalities who were the focus of attention in this debate on abortion. The first one is President George Vella, the second is European Parliament president Roberta Metsola and the third is Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, a former president and Labour social policy minister.
When asked about her stand on abortion, Metsola said in no unclear terms that her position was that of the EP. The EP’s position is in favour of the right to decriminalise abortion and remove and combat obstacles to safe and legal abortion and access to SRHR services. It also believes that abortion should be guaranteed without discrimination. And medical practitioners should not deny women access to abortion care on grounds of religion or conscience, as this can endanger the patient’s life.
Now, that it is a tall order for a Nationalist MEP who was being touted as a potential PN leader, a party with a definite no to abortion.
When it comes to President George Vella, his dilemma over abortion has long been known. It is no great surprise, and knowing the way he thinks and acts, nothing will alter his mindset. Robert Abela will be sure to choose a next candidate for president with a far more open mind although given that this will require a two-thirds majority, things could get complicated.
With former Qormi politician Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, it is a different matter. She was also against divorce 10 years ago, voicing her strong opposition to Joseph Muscat. But considering she is such a champion for women’s rights, I still have not quite understood which thinking process she follows, if it is not a purely nostalgic or religious one.
Which is surprising considering that she was in her younger days the long serving secretary general of a Labour Party that declared an all out war on the Church in the seventies and eighties. A war which started with the introduction of civil marriage, the decriminalisation of sodomy and other brave reforms which addressed gender inequality and social inequalities.