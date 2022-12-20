Ancient Apocalypse? You can’t be Sirius (pt 2)

Regardless whether the temples were built 6,000 years ago (as archaeologists believe), or anywhere up to 20,000 years ago (as suggested by Hancock)… one thing is certain: ‘in its prime’, Ġgantija would certainly not have even remotely resembled the high-rise edifice we see in ‘Ancient Apocalypse’