If Robert Abela is so ‘uncomfortable’ with that abortion verdict... why doesn’t he just change the law?

Can anyone out there explain to me how, exactly, the same Robert Abela who has always been so consistent, in opposing the decriminalisation of abortion in this country, would suddenly turn around, and tell us all about ‘uncomfortable’ he feels... now that the same law that he himself has defended tooth and nail, ever since becoming Prime Minister three years ago, is actually being ENACTED, for a change?