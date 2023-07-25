National Malta blackouts: Robert Abela to hear unions and employers in urgent MCESD meeting
[WATCH] MaltaToday’s survey results analysed
MaltaToday Executive Editor Kurt Sansone and Senior Journalist James Debono dissect the numbers from MaltaToday’s July survey
MaltaToday’s July survey has given the Nationalist Party the narrowest of leads for the first time in 15 years.
The advantage is well within the margin of error and the result of Labour Party voters now saying they will not vote.
On the flipside, Prime Minister Robert Abela remains much more trusted than his rival Bernard Grech.
Listen to this short podcast where MaltaToday Executive Editor Kurt Sansone and Senior journalist James Debono analyse the numbers.
