[WATCH] MaltaToday’s survey results analysed

MaltaToday Executive Editor Kurt Sansone and Senior Journalist James Debono dissect the numbers from MaltaToday’s July survey

jamesdebono kurt_sansone
James Debono / Kurt Sansone 25 July 2023, 5:30pm

MaltaToday’s July survey has given the Nationalist Party the narrowest of leads for the first time in 15 years.

The advantage is well within the margin of error and the result of Labour Party voters now saying they will not vote.

On the flipside, Prime Minister Robert Abela remains much more trusted than his rival Bernard Grech.

Listen to this short podcast where MaltaToday Executive Editor Kurt Sansone and Senior journalist James Debono analyse the numbers.

