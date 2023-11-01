Because they deserve it | Byron Camilleri
It could have been yet another sectoral agreement, but not for the members of our police force.
After months of negotiations, the second sectoral agreement was endorsed by the force members because it truly meant that they would be the beneficiaries of better conditions and more rights.
The latest agreement represents a substantial direct investment over the next five years to benefit the nearly 2,000-strong police force, which plays a central role in maintaining public order and security.
The investment is part of government's effort to strengthen the police force by recognising that human resources are crucial for ensuring the country's security.
Concurrently, we are creating an environment to entice youngsters to take up a career with the police force.
Irrespective of the political narrative, it's widely acknowledged by members of the police force that this government had to be the one to open the door for trade union membership. Additionally, the government has kept its promise to improve police officers’ work conditions, ensuring they receive prompt payment for overtime and extra duties and not wait ages to get their due (if at all!). This was a significant step forward and a testament to the government's commitment to bettering the lives of its law enforcement officers.
The new sectoral agreement outlines several improvements in the working conditions and compensation for police officers. It includes measures to ensure timely payment for overtime, extra duties, and compensation for extra hours worked beyond the standard 40-hour workweek. The agreement has financial incentives for career development, specialised training, and tasks, which aims to create a more professional police force and make it easier for officers to progress in their careers.
The new agreement introduces various allowances and bonuses, such as a special duty allowance, a disturbance allowance for specific grades, and a 10% performance bonus for police inspectors. Additionally, financial compensation is provided to officers who use their personal equipment during duty. The government plans to allocate millions to increase the class allowance for the respective grades the following year. Reserve constables will also be entitled to this allowance, recognising their essential role.
The government's actions reflect its acknowledgement of the police force's contribution to upholding law and order. The police force members genuinely deserve these improvements.
We, on our part, shall remain committed to investing in the police force to recognise their vital role in maintaining public order and security for the good of the community.