Maltese and European women deserve better | Claudette Abela Baldacchino
I am committed to working further towards a future where gender equality is a given, rather than a debate
The struggle for women’s rights is not a fight that I take lightly. My commitment to human rights and equality has its roots in my experiences as a woman and my belief in socialist and liberal principles, particularly, social justice and individual freedoms.
I take this approach to work with me every day, regardless of whether my role is that of community worker or as a member of the European Parliament. As a progressive, and following several meetings with women from diverse backgrounds, I am conscious of the urgency to empower every woman to stand tall, equipping her with the rights and opportunities she deserves. Many of us struggle with similar issues and concerns rooted in unequal social structures and processes.
I intend to continue contributing towards improving people’s lives, through change that can be seen and felt, as I have done during my former roles as president of Nisa Laburisti and chairperson of the government appointed Consultative Council for Women’s Rights. I am committed to working further towards a future where gender equality is a given, rather than a debate.
To get there, we must continue building our own country and a European Union in which women's uniqueness is celebrated, and where every woman can move through life her way, free from discriminatory and condescending gossip, stares, comments, harassment or violence.
I have met with various domestic violence survivors, mostly women. Their ordeals include struggles against their abusers and secondary forms of victimisation. As I have done previously at the European Parliament, if elected I will follow up closely on Member States’ implementation of recent EU legislation on the topic, with particular attention to the accessibility of the services for victims and survivors, the quality of the reception that they are offered and the quality of the healthcare provided when treatment is required.
Rights are not meant to be on paper. Rights must be manifest in moments of crisis instead.
I recognise that for this to happen correctly there needs to be greater synergy between the European and national levels. In this sense, my candidacy for the European Parliament is also intended as a voice for the voiceless in Brussels, and for justice and support for domestic violence victims in Malta and EU-wide.
I want to help women in Malta and Europe, especially those who are struggling, to become leaders of their own destiny and to truly reflect the dynamism and diversity of our society. Through these concerted efforts, I strive to continue building a political landscape where the contributions and leadership of women are recognised, valued, and integral to our collective progress.
Of course, International Women’s Day serves as a reminder of the past struggles that we won and which we celebrate. But, IWD also marks the ongoing battles for women’s dignity and rights to be upheld at all times. On IWD2024, I salute all the women who are contributing to make the world a better and more equal place. My thoughts also encompass the victims of ongoing domestic violence cases, who may feel alone and forgotten. In view of this, I salute all the professionals and volunteers who support victims of gender-based violence to heal and become strong and independent survivors. Thank you for your work.