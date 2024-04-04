Child marriage in Malta: An emerging hidden reality | Lara Sammut Debono
Unity | An exploratory study presents a practice involving minors and elements of potential human rights violations
Ever since the 2011 political unrest in the Middle East and Northern African (MENA) region, millions of civilians were forced to flee their own homeland. The 2016 Migration in Malta country profile report stated that these new refugee movements have consequently introduced new challenges to host countries, including but not limited to child marriage. Indeed, the Women’s Rights Foundation Malta (2017) acknowledged the case of a 13-year-old Syrian girl, made to marry her 23-year-old uncle. Local authorities could not take any action as only marriages carried in accordance with the Marriage Act are deemed as lawful.
Presented with these new realities, I carried out a study researching child marriage with migrants from MENA who settled in Malta (Sammut Debono, 2021). The findings of this research suggested that most MENA migrants accepted their new acquired status, even after being forced to leave their country of origin, and had a relatively smooth resettlement process. Therefore, they did not face any obstacles during the acculturation phase and also felt a sense of belonging and acceptance as they reside in Malta whilst also valuing the Maltese authorities. Although practices such as child marriage represent a reality for them, they nevertheless strayed away from them, despite still observing their distinct personality and religious traits while being socially integrated within the Maltese norms and values.
However, research participants voiced concern that a particular migrant community distanced themselves from this stance taken by the general MENA refugee community and seemed eager to continue living by the norms and values of the country from which they emigrated. In their opinion, this migrant community seemed to be unwilling to adapt to their new positional reality and was at loggerheads with other members of the MENA community who have settled in and have accepted Maltese cultural norms and values.
The perceptions of the participants suggested this particular Middle Eastern ethnic community was resistant to integrating within the Maltese society. Although members of this particular ethnic community were eagerly waiting to return to their homeland, political realities are proving otherwise, leaving them stuck in a liminal situation marked by waiting and longing.
Since this state of perennial liminality does not allow them to accept the local legislative structures, as a result they feel a lack of belonging and are predisposed on safeguarding their traditions, child marriage being one of them. They persist on the continuation of their past life before the Middle East turmoil, resisting the fact that while child marriage might be culturally accepted in their homeland, it is legally incriminating in Malta.
For participants, such practices are perpetuated as members from this migrant community deem their placement in Malta as transitory, always preparing for a return to their homeland, a return that may indeed never happen. The research study found out that it is as though this community is considering Malta as a stepping stone before their return to their country, feeling that Malta is not their home and striving to overcome obstructs them from altering their cultural lifestyle and traditions.
Although the findings convey a tone of respectful empathy on behalf of research participants towards this ethnic group, their experiences and the challenges they face as refugees, they also assert that this community experienced difficult times due to their forced migration experiences. However, a sense of ‘othering’ sets in when relating to phenomena like child marriage. The participants asserted that even though they try to assist this community as much as possible to achieve a smooth resettlement process, this is hardly achieved as there is little sign of cooperation from the other party.
The research concluded that whilst child marriage does occur within the MENA migrant community in Malta, not everyone supports this practice. This forced migration reality is showing us clear gaps as both community members and professionals feel disheartened and expressed the need for more information and training to upskill their outreach. The issue of child marriage seems to be latently present, without apparent efforts to address this reality. Neglecting such an issue and veering away from uncomfortable discussions may be at risk of violating the basic human rights of girls and young women in Malta who may be exposed to child marriage. It is important to note that the Maltese Authorities have expressed their willingness to abide by the Target 5.3 of the United Nations’ Sustainable Goal Development which supports gender equality and empowerment.
When looking at the short-term goals that should be considered when dealing with child marriage, both professional and community representatives strongly suggest the need for more training and open discussions. Community members suggested starting off addressing community or religious leaders who would in turn involve their respective communities. Professionals called for inter-ministerial and inter-professional training as well as open discussions involving all stakeholders and ultimately public consultation. The importance of including experts from the medical field emerges from this research, as child marriages are directly related to other repercussions impinging on health. Social workers, youth workers and psychologists could also provide a positive input.
As “exploratory’ as this study might have been, it presented a practice involving minors and elements of potential human rights violations. In conclusion, a holistic approach in dealing with this reality is becoming increasingly crucial.
