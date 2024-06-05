The final lap | Claudette Abela Baldacchino
My pledge this time around is to make sure such anti-Malta arrogance does not persist and the Malta First maxim gets even louder and clearer
It is now just days to the European Parliament and local council elections. We’re on the final lap of an event that has triggered the usual hot political debate between the two main parties, however, with one marked difference from previous strolls to the polls.
Voters are more than fully aware of Labour’s manifesto for Europe, what it proposes, what it commits its elected representatives to, and why.
It is a clear message: Malta First even in European affairs and no one should mumble about it. Each and every one of the EU’s 27 member states see their nation first when deliberating European and international issues. The European Project is hardly anyone’s top agenda. Isn’t this how it should all be?
Yet Malta, the tiniest EU member state, has, since the historic change of government in 2013, had to deal with Opposition MEPs whose sole aim was to tarnish our nation’s reputation practically in every field.
MEPs from other member states also find their way to Brussels on the bandwagons of different parties, but when it comes to debating national issues they quickly unite, telling the rest of the Brussels parliament they stand united in protecting the interests of their nations.
Maltese MEPs, the six (previously five) meagre representatives Malta has in a 720-seat parliament, did the same when we had a Nationalist government. It all changed when Labour took over in 2013, with the Maltese MEPs quickly dividing over local issues that had been with us for donkey’s years. Nationalist MEPs chose to wash their country’s ‘dirty linen’ in the European arena where they were part of an ideological majority beset with a thirst for power everywhere, anyhow and any time. Fourteen sickening anti-Malta resolutions were the work of a duo of Nationalist MEPs backed by right-wing, neo-colonial elements on the continent.
I can vouch for this atrocious attitude. When I was an MEP 10 years ago, together with Marlene Mizzi, Joseph Cuschieri and John Attard Montalto, I could watch first-hand the dealing, the manipulation, and the scheming going on in the corridors of Brussels by the Nationalist MEPs and their ideological puppet-masters.
My pledge this time around is to make sure such anti-Malta arrogance does not persist and the Malta First maxim gets even louder and clearer. It is why Labour needs to be strongly represented within the European Parliament.
The Labour government happily stood firm in its resolve to tackle what needed to be changed (and hadn’t been changed by dozens of previous administrations), but the negativity and the frivolous abuse of European Parliament realities continued.
This is the message that we, as Labour candidates for the European Parliament election on 8 June are delivering, each of us in his or her own style.
It is an election campaign that features the stark contrast of one party geared and ready to go to Europe on a platform of edifying and identifiable proposals, and an Opposition crusade that is both clueless and abrasive with its negative attitude that spouts angry tirades, promising holy wars, and presenting absolutely no beef for the electorate to masticate freely before it casts its vote.
On this final lap, it is only too obvious which of the two parties has come out to the public feeling fresh, forthwith, and forthcoming. Voters don’t need to see through any smokescreens to get the message, as Labour has shown it is steadfast and willing to make sure Malta comes first whenever its interests are under threat from the circus of local and European Machiavellis in Brussels.
Going out to vote is the only alternative. While the election turnout in Malta will probably be among the highest, if not the highest, across the European Union, a clear, last-minute message still needs to be delivered.
Labour MEPs are a guarantee to five more years of striving, sometimes against all odds, in defence of what are truly and preciously Malta’s best interests in the current wobbly state of the political world.