From EU standards to Maltese rights
It was a sweltering July day last summer and I was going door to door in Birżebbuġa. As I knocked on one of the doors, an upset woman greeted me. "We can't go down to swim. The beach is closed due to sewage,” she told me.
Her words, or perhaps her tone of voice, struck a chord with me and reinforced my determination to ensure that EU standards are enforced properly in our country.
Over the past few years, with my team of volunteers we have organised 25 town meetings, open to all to participate. These sessions have provided me with insights into your hopes, aspirations, and concerns, guiding me in the formulation of a vision cantered around six key priorities for a Maltese MEP.
Ensuring implementation of EU laws
The experience in Birżebbuġa sheds light on the lack of enforcement of EU laws in Malta. It's occurring across the board. There is a widening gap between EU standards and our reality. It's not enough to tick boxes on paper. We must ensure practical implementation that provides real rights and upholds proper EU standards in Malta. The EU promises the cleanest seas, the safest buildings, and the most transparent governments. As your MEP, I will focus on the correct implementation of existing EU rights before spreading our energy to create new ones. Raising the level in Malta to EU standards was one of the reasons for joining the EU, and this is still valid today more than ever before when sewage is flowing in the sea, buildings are falling, and workers are getting killed not to mention the disregard to EU safety directives, such as in the case of fuel tanks built just 100 metres away from residences in Ħal Farruġ.
Adapting EU laws to our needs
Lack of implementation is not the only issue that concerns EU policies in Malta. Malta is unique, and EU legislation should reflect that. There should be no ‘one size fits all’ approach when it comes to EU legislation. To tailor the EU size to our needs we must invest in foresight and act in advance. If elected MEP, I will be proactive and engage consistently when it comes to shaping EU legislation in a manner that best serves Malta's specific needs and challenges. I’m thinking here of our industry, mostly made up of small and medium enterprises. I promise you that I will work tirelessly to ensure that the EU laws and policies are adapted to our context, making them more relevant and beneficial for our citizens whose entrepreneurial spirit is unmatched. This is what I have already done as a candidate in the case of legislation affecting the prices of medicines, as well as the cost of transport by air and sea.
Fighting corruption using new methods
The Vitals Inquiry has shown how bad governance is rotting Malta. Several people I meet want the EU to do more than soft diplomacy. After all, we joined the EU to have a stronger democracy. As we know all too well, corruption erodes trust and hampers progress. The Labour government should have upheld standards as promised but instead has done the complete opposite. I am committed to fighting corruption and upholding transparency by leveraging resources such as the EU Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) and EU directives. Building on the work done by my colleagues, I will bring new energy and technical knowledge to our collective effort. Together, we will continue holding Robert Abela and Labour to account.
Open opportunities to youths
During the past years, I visited MCAST and University on countless occasions, and met youth organisations and various youth branches in our villages. They too want and deserve more opportunities from the EU. My aim is to double the amount of free travel, traineeships, work, and voluntary sector opportunities for Maltese youth. By facilitating access to these opportunities, we can equip young people with the skills and experiences needed to succeed.
Better connectivity for Gozo
Over the past years, I visited Gozo practically every month to better experience the realities in Gozo and the challenges Gozitans face. Gozo deserves better connectivity. I propose the strategic use of EU funding to invest in modern ferry boats to enhance connectivity and drive economic development in Gozo. After all, other EU islands such as in Denmark, are already benefiting from EU funding. going for brand new electric ferries. Improved transport links will not only benefit residents but also boost the local economy.
Access to EU funding
I believe that EU funding should reach every corner of our society. I intend to ensure that funding opportunities extend to smaller entities, including local NGOs, cultural organisations, and smaller businesses. If elected, my office in Malta will serve as a first port of call, guiding people to EU funding to complement the work of other offices. We will help individuals with projects that align with EU objectives to access the support they need.
These priorities reflect my commitment to Malta and the Maltese. With your vote on the 8 June, you can help me use my EU experience to bring tangible results for Malta and Gozo. Many believe that after 20 years of EU membership we can achieve more for the common good. I believe this is possible too. Let's make it happen together!
Peter Agius is a PN MEP election candidate