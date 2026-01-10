Wind warning from Met Office until 6pm Sunday

The Met Office has published another wind warning across the Maltese islands until 6pm on Sunday.

On its website, the office warned of strong to very strong west-northwesterly winds with temperatures reaching lows of 11C. This warning is valid till 6pm on Sunday afternoon but may be renewed or updated accordingly.

According to the forecast, this should be the last spell of wind and rain before sunny to partly cloudy weather in the coming week. Fine weather is forecast for Monday, while Tuesday and Wednesday should bring partly cloudly conditions before a haze falls over Malta on Thursday.

The past week has been dominated by strong west-northwest winds which reached gale force in some areas of Malta.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Met Office said the unsettled weather conditions were being caused by a low-pressure system that developed over southern Italy and gradually moved eastwards across the Mediterranean.