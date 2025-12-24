My essentials: Nickie Sultana’s cultural picks

About

Nickie Sultana born 1973 studied at Lorenzo Dei Medici art school in Florence Italy and the University of Malta. Full time artist specialising in abstracts and semi abstracts, using oils and acrylic, and portraiture. Held many solo exhibitions and takes part in collective exhibitions in Malta and overseas. Married to Branko and has two boys, Tomislav and Maksim.

Book

The House of the Spirits fascinated me because it blends political history with magical realism in a way that feels deeply emotional yet surprisingly approachable. I enjoyed following multiple generations and seeing how personal choices ripple through time. The mix of ghosts, intuition, and complicated family relationships created a vivid atmosphere that stayed with me. Even though the story deals with difficult themes, it felt meaningful rather than heavy, and I appreciated how humanity and hope still shine through everything.

Film

The Art Fraud was an unexpectedly engaging film because it mixes suspense, creativity, and real-world intrigue from the art market. I liked how it revealed the hidden mechanics behind valuing and authenticating artwork, showing how easily perception can be manipulated. The characters felt lively, and the pacing kept me curious about what would happen next. Even if you’re not an art expert, the story pulls you in by exploring trust, ambition, and the lengths people take to reveal what matters most.

Music

I like Evanescence because their music blends rock, emotion, and dramatic atmosphere in a way that feels both powerful and comforting. Amy Lee’s voice is incredibly expressive, and the mix of piano with heavier guitar gives their songs a unique depth. I enjoy how their lyrics explore vulnerability, strength, and the process of finding yourself again after difficult moments. Their music is something I return to often because it feels honest, cinematic, and full of energy, even in reflective moments.

TV/Internet

I don’t watch TV much. I do watch series and movies, though. Internet, I use as a main source of information and social media as a platform to reach my audience. The Jealous Curator and Colossal are two influential art blogs that spotlight contemporary art. The Jealous Curator offers personal engaging commentary from Danielle Krysta, highlighting artists whose work sparks inspiration and a little envy in the best possible sense. Colossal, founded by Christopher Jobson showcases a wide range of global art, design and visual culture with stunning imagery and thoughtful curation. Together they provide a rich accessible window into today’s most exciting artistic ideas.

Place

Saint-Paul-de-Vence is one of my favourite places because it feels like a peaceful blend of art, history, and charm. Walking through the narrow stone streets, you’re surrounded by galleries, bright flowers, and stunning hillside views. The village has a relaxed energy that makes you slow down and appreciate everything around you. I love how creativity seems to fill the air, especially with all the artists who have lived or worked there. It’s a place that inspires you without even trying.