Marco Mengoni stars at Calleja Christmas concert

The soulful and versatile voice of Italian song writer and singer Marco Mengoni delighted the audience in Ta' Qali on Friday night, where Mengoni appeared as the special guest at the Joseph Calleja Christmas concert.

In spite of pouring rain, the Ta' Qali centre was packed.

The Joseph Calleja Christmas concert is now a yearly fixture with the Maltese tenor interpreting Christmas songs in his inimitable voice backed by the Maltese Philarmonic Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Aurelio Bello.

The charismatic 36-year-old Italian star charmed the enthusiastic crowd with his hit songs ‘L’essenziale’ and ‘Ma stasera’.

But the real special guest of the night was Destiny Chukunyere, whose voice and songs enchanted the audience and reminded them of the 23-year-old's unique talent and presence.

Joseph Calleja was once again accompanied by the BOV Joseph Calleja choir under the direction of Gillan Zammit.