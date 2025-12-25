Renowned actress Marylou Coppini dies

Renowned actress Marylu Coppini passed away on Christmas Eve.

Marylou died in Mater Dei Hospital after a short bout of illness.

Born in 1949, she started her acting career at an early age through the children’s film, Treasure in Malta when she was just 13 years old.

Throughout her career, Marylou became a household name as an actress and theatre practitioner known for her work in stage, television, and film within the performing arts scene.

She’s known for roles in theatre productions including classics like "She Stoops to Conquer" and "The Cherry Orchard." She has also appeared in community drama and pantomime performances over many years.

Coppini also appeared in well-known Maltese TV programmes such as “Santa Monica,” “Villa Sunset,” and “L-Erba L’Huma.”

She has won Best Actress awards from the Malta Amateur Dramatic Club (MADC) on multiple occasions for her stage performances. Beyond acting, Coppini has served in leadership roles within Maltese theatre circles; she has been listed as Artistic Director of the MADC.

Marylou is mourned by her husband and two daughters, both of whom followed in their mother’s footsteps.