Anticipation and accountability: What Maltese citizens should expect from Budget 2025 | Ivan J. Bartolo
As we approach the presentation of Budget 2025, the question on everyone’s mind is whether it will deliver more of the same, or if it will mark a turning point in how the government addresses the pressing challenges our country faces.
For over a decade, we’ve grown accustomed to hearing optimistic declarations from the podiums of power, praising past achievements and assuring us that Malta is on the right track. But in 2024, this rhetoric feels increasingly distant from the daily realities that Maltese and Gozitan families contend with. Evidence of this reality was expressed in the June European and local elections.
As Prime Minister Robert Abela has already announced, the middle class can expect a positive tax adjustment, a welcoming gesture, undoubtedly. However, such a measure, while appealing on the surface, must be scrutinised in the broader context of Malta’s complex challenges.
The real question is: Will this budget address the deeper concerns that impact the quality of life of our citizens, or is it merely a band-aid on larger, systemic issues? A further legitimate question is, given that the EU placed Malta in an excessive deficit procedure, how does government intend to replace the revenue lost from reduced tax?
Let’s delve into some of the areas where Maltese citizens will expect and indeed deserve clear and impactful solutions.
1. The health sector: Restoring dignity and accessibility
Our hospitals remain under immense pressure; waiting lists continue to grow, and citizens frequently report delays in receiving essential treatment. Will this budget finally tackle these issues head-on? It’s not simply about allocating more funds, but about ensuring efficiency in how allocated funds are used.
Patients are entitled to timely care with dignity. This budget needs to invest in technology and human resources to reduce waiting times, streamline processes, and ensure that the essential medications people rely on are consistently available. Maltese citizens will be watching closely to see if the government can deliver on its long-standing promises to improve healthcare.
2. The energy sector: Building a sustainable future
As energy prices fluctuate globally, Malta’s reliance on external energy sources continues to make us vulnerable. The government needs to present a coherent strategy to ensure long-term energy security, and more importantly, to transition towards sustainable energy solutions.
Will this budget include significant investments in energy infrastructure? If Malta is to combat the energy crisis, we need to adopt a forward-thinking approach that promotes green energy and invests in energy efficiency across sectors. Citizens are eager to see the government embrace this challenge, not just for the immediate future, but for generations to come.
3. The education sector: Preparing for tomorrow’s job market
Our education system is another area in desperate need of reform. It’s not enough to raise teachers’ salaries, although this is a critical step in addressing the profession’s challenges. The real issue is whether our education system is equipping young Maltese people with the skills they need to thrive in an increasingly complex and digital world.
Is Malta prepared to focus on the skills and disciplines that will drive the job market of the future? This budget must offer more than just token gestures to educators; it needs to invest in a comprehensive educational overhaul that prioritizes STEM fields, digital literacy, and vocational training. Only by aligning education with the needs of tomorrow’s economy can we secure a brighter future for our youth.
4. Transport and traffic: Enhancing efficiency and reducing costs
Traffic congestion remains a daily frustration for Maltese citizens and a significant economic burden on local businesses. The inefficiencies caused by traffic delays are not just an inconvenience, they have a direct impact on productivity, business operational costs, and the environment.
Will this government take meaningful action to address our transport woes? Without decisive action, the current situation will only worsen, further hindering economic growth and quality of life.
5. Environmental concerns: Clean air, green spaces and sustainability
Malta’s environmental challenges are manifold; from air pollution to a lack of green spaces. Citizens are increasingly aware of the need for clean air and a healthier environment, and they will be looking for government action on this front.
The budget must prioritise environmental sustainability, not just through token initiatives, but through meaningful investments in green infrastructure, pollution control, and urban planning.
6. A vision for the future: Economic growth, population control and debt management
Beyond sector-specific issues, the 2025 budget must offer a clear long-term vision for Malta’s economic future. The rapid growth of our population, largely driven by foreign workers, has put immense pressure on public services, infrastructure and housing. Will this government finally address the issue of population control, ensuring that growth is sustainable and doesn’t lead to a further collapse of essential sectors?
Additionally, with Malta’s national debt now costing the nation approximately €700,000 per day in interest, how will the government increase revenue without imposing additional burdens on working families? What new industries will be developed to provide high-value jobs for our youth, and what incentives will be offered to Maltese businesses investing abroad to reinvest their foreign profits locally?
Bridging the gap between promises and delivery
For the last 11 years, the government has excelled in crafting a narrative that highlights its successes, often obscuring the gaps between what is promised and what is delivered. As the 2025 budget looms, Maltese citizens are no longer content with impressive communication strategies, they want tangible results. They want a government that recognises the real issues and tackles them with clarity, determination, and vision.
This year’s budget is a test. Will the government continue its pattern of short-term fixes and glossy promises, or will it rise to the occasion and present a bold plan for Malta’s future? One thing is certain: the people are watching, and they will hold their leaders accountable for the outcomes.