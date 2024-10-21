Surprise me if you can
Paying Albania or Rwanda hundreds of thousands to export migrants there to solve our so-called problems at home, reminds me of Hitler’s idea of transporting all the Jews to Madagascar
There is little doubt in mind that the St George’s Bay area is destined for further development. It has been so, not because of a hotels policy but because of a building spree that surely was never factored in some visionary master plan. This shoreline has been the focus of controversy and conflict for decades now.
So, the latest row over the government’s decision to kickstart a review of the local plans, specifically the area of Villa Rosa, should come as no surprise. Nonetheless, it did surprise many ministers, who privately expressed shock.
This episode could have been avoided, or rather cushioned if the government had shown an interest in reviewing the local plan of the whole area. It did not.
What is more worrying, beyond the local policies, is the immense pressure being created on the infrastructure of the area - the sewage network, the water system, the electricity grid and the road network.
I said it last week, and I repeat it again - people are talking of a claustrophobic country and a jungle of concrete and the last thing they want to hear is that Anton il-Franċiż has a wonderful state-of-the-art design and that he has a new hotel chain that has never set foot in Malta.
I really do not think that anyone is impressed with all this.
And let us face it, the dynamics of business development in Malta is ruled by dominant family companies who employ third-country nationals to sustain the operation of their hotels and restaurants. Just look at the percentage of Maltese in the employ of these companies. In short, these investments will benefit the economy but the real net receiver is not Joe Bloggs but the companies that will rake in the profits.
The Villa Rosa development will happen one day, but when it will finally see the light of day and open its doors, many of the players in this convoluted discussion will not be around.
I doubt whether Robert Abela or Bernard Grech will be here, or whether the CEO of the Planning Authority will still be at his desk, neither do I imagine myself behind my desk in San Ġwann.
What I do know, is that Malta will be a less authentic place. It will be uglier, draped in concrete and clinical open spaces and that the people who will visit will not come here because of its charm.
The little bay of St George’s, which today smells of human urine and faeces will be bordered by extensive development. It will be like a small pond surrounded by high brick walls. Anyone who would want to choose this bay as a destination to holiday must surely have no interest in culture, history, or experience. The view from the rooms could be anywhere, any place; a town without a soul.
But that is what we decided for this area a long time ago, when someone in the early nineties also sat down with big business and gave the Hilton area away for a pittance, and before that the land for which peanuts were paid so that hotels could go up.
History repeats itself but today our footprint is so small, that every little nook and cranny is important.
Which is why the change to the local plan to accommodate the Villa Rosa developer was surely not a priority or a political must.
*
I am curious to know why Malta is so eager to follow Meloni with her gamble to send migrants who reach Italy to camps in Albania. Albania is far from being a democratic, progressive and modern country. It is a big shame that the EU of Metsola and Von der Leyen embraces this plan. It is sad, that Robert Abela sees nothing wrong with this. Thankfully, the courts in Rome think otherwise.
I know that migration has emboldened the right and extreme groups in Europe. But this is not the case in Malta. We have fixations with population and numbers, but few issues with employment.
Other than that, we could also perhaps preach a little bit of social democracy when we adhere to such extreme policies.
Paying Albania or Rwanda hundreds of thousands to export migrants there to solve our so-called problems at home, reminds me of Hitler’s idea of transporting all the Jews to Madagascar.
As is the case with Palestinians, we as Europeans and Americans have come to treat Africans and people from the Middle East as lesser humans.
This sad realisation makes one wonder whether we are entering a new phase in understanding the value of humanity. One that champions cheap political convenience.
*
I was quite amused by Mr Justice Lawrence Mintoff’s decision to admonish Magistrate Monica Vella for retaining some court files at her home. Really and truly such an admonishment should have come from the Chief Justice himself not from Judge Mintoff.
To be fair, one needs to see if the Chief Justice knew of this issue. Surely, if he did not, there should be a simple administrative mechanism in the courts for the Chief Justice to take remedial steps against a member of the judiciary.
Both Justice Mintoff and Magistrate Vella were appointed politically by the Muscat administration. Both came from a camp that was dark red and Labour pedigree. But Mintoff, despite his political and familial affiliations has shone like a beacon in a dark ocean and proven to be an independent thinker and very reasoned judge.
You do not need to be a rocket scientist to decipher that some of his direct actions are not coincidental. Those who know him well will reiterate that he has an interest in the top post of Chief Justice. And he wants to prove that he can act without fear or favour. I know this from personal experience.
The post of Chief Justice is only possible if the other members of the judiciary choose to back such a move. It would also require a two-thirds parliamentary majority.
And in a community dominated by Nationalist-leaning members and with the votes of PN MPs required in parliament, the choice to elect Mintoff would be a truly amazing feat.