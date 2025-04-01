Changing the flow
My children, heading off to school in the morning, rarely hesitate to turn on the faucet and fill their water bottles. It’s something they’ve grown accustomed to; simply drinking tap water without a second thought. This sense of ease, however, is not something that every household shares. For too long, many families have relied on large water containers or disposable plastic bottles, whether because of taste preferences or old concerns over quality.
Yet, I’ve always known that our tap water has long been safe; continuous investment, rigorous testing and compliance with European standards have ensured that.
What spurred us to take additional steps was the desire to make it more pleasant in taste and more accessible, as well as to raise awareness on its quality and safety. We’ve completed significant upgrades to our water infrastructure and continued to invest in advanced systems that both refine taste and maintain the high level of health standards we have always upheld.
I’ve spent a great deal of time with the dedicated team at the Water Services Corporation, whose efforts consistently prove that innovation is not only possible but also essential.
Together we felt the need to encourage a cultural shift toward drinking tap water because we understand that the real concern has long been trust and taste. We addressed both. Our new initiative tackles the taste issue head-on by ensuring the water is more palatable to the average consumer. In truth, many individuals who still hesitate to drink tap water are basing those concerns on old information or lingering impressions. We’re taking active steps to change that.
Of course, changing a national mindset isn’t achieved by words alone, which is why we are offering households substantial financial incentives to install simple active carbon filters if they wish to enhance the taste even further. In most cases, these filters are straightforward and cost-effective. This is about giving people the choice, and about supporting them if they wish to explore this healthier, more sustainable option. Some people may already have more advanced filtration systems at home, and that’s fine, too. The point is to help everyone feel confident in turning on their faucet and enjoying the water that comes out. For this reason, the reverse osmosis scheme remains available and unchanged.
There’s another aspect to this effort that I care deeply about – the environment. By making tap water the default option – at home, at schools, and in workplaces – we move significantly closer to our sustainability goals.
I’m also encouraged by the eager response from our tourism and hospitality sectors. In my conversations with hotel and restaurant owners, many have already been working to provide tap water to patrons. Some prefer filtered versions, served in reusable glass bottles, or poured directly from the tap with pride. This is the kind of cultural shift I envision; a setting in which asking for tap water is perfectly normal, where neither locals nor visitors think twice about whether it’s safe.
Several people have asked me whether it’s challenging to inspire such a major change. Truthfully, I find it energising. It’s good to see our resources used effectively. I picture a future where children like mine, and indeed their own children, will find it inconceivable that anyone ever questioned the quality of the water straight from our taps.
On a personal note, as someone who has addressed countless community concerns, I know there’s a real sense of pride when we see a plan come to fruition. We made a commitment to use public funds wisely, to invest in initiatives that bring the most tangible benefits. And providing an even better standard of water fits neatly into that commitment.
Yet I don’t see this as the end of our journey. We will continue refining our systems, implementing new technologies, and seeking ways to optimise taste, reduce waste, and boost public confidence.
In the months ahead, I plan to widen our reach even more, working alongside educational institutions and private businesses to further integrate tap water into daily life.
Through these collaborations, we’ll continue to spark conversations about health, environmental protection, and economic sense. Because at its core, this initiative truly is about changing the flow.