[WATCH] A sense of vindication
Aaron Bugeja’s inquiry report leaves very little hope to those who wished the allegations against the Prime Minister and his wife to be true, Saviour Balzan says in his latest videoblog
Saviour Balzan says he feels vindicated by the findings of magistrate Aaron Bugeja’s inquiry into the ownership of Egrant.
He said he was surprised by the fact that the report left no hope for those who had doubts or wished for there to be truth in the accusation levelled against the Prime Minister and his wife.
“Fifteen months ago I was among the few people that gave the Prime Minister the benefit of the doubt,” Balzan said.
“It was a difficult time where when I took that position, based on the premise that I never believed what Caruana Galizia would write, and I took a position that placed me in a situation where I was insulted and criticised and told by some journalist colleagues that I had sold my soul.”