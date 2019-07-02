Court & Police Updated | Maria Lourdes Agius murder: prosecution asks whether accused's psychosis came before or after murder
[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog: An incredible request by pilots and the Daphne BBC radio drama
Industrial action by Air Malta pilots and Daphne Caruana Galizia's docudrama on BBC4
Saviour Balzan video blog
The dispute over a payout demanded by Air Malta pilots catches Saviour Balzan's eye.
He also takes a look at the BBC4 initiative to broadcast a docudrama on Daphne Caruana Galizia and asks whether it will reflect her real contribution to gossip and hate mongering.
