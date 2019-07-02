menu

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog: An incredible request by pilots and the Daphne BBC radio drama

Industrial action by Air Malta pilots and Daphne Caruana Galizia's docudrama on BBC4

saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan 2 July 2019, 6:04pm
Saviour Balzan video blog

The dispute over a payout demanded by Air Malta pilots catches Saviour Balzan's eye.

He also takes a look at the BBC4 initiative to broadcast a docudrama on Daphne Caruana Galizia and asks whether it will reflect her real contribution to gossip and hate mongering.

Saviour Balzan is the founder and co-owner of MaltaToday. He has reported on Maltese poli...
More in Blogs
[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog: An incredible request by pilots and the Daphne BBC radio drama
Blogs

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog: An incredible request by pilots and the Daphne BBC radio drama
Saviour Balzan
Rent reform, at last
Blogs

Rent reform, at last
Michael Falzon
Facebook killed the political star
Blogs

Facebook killed the political star
Raphael Vassallo
Tourists behaving badly are a threat to global tourism, and the industry is partly to blame
Blogs

Tourists behaving badly are a threat to global tourism, and the industry is partly to blame
The Conversation
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.