The ties between politics and business have to be tackled head-on

Saviour Balzan’s videoblog: The unprecedented events of the week has taken the country to a point where it needs to tackle its immediate future head-on

Saviour Balzan 27 November 2019, 5:05pm
‘The ties between politics and business have to be tackled head-on’

The unprecedented events of the week has taken the country to a point where it needs to tackle its immediate future head-on.

It is about reforming the structure where the political and businesses classes have been joined by an umbilical cord that needs severing, and about creating a credible alternative that will allow people to follow them in times of crisis success as these.

