‘The ties between politics and business have to be tackled head-on’

Saviour Balzan’s videoblog: The unprecedented events of the week has taken the country to a point where it needs to tackle its immediate future head-on
The unprecedented events of the week has taken the country to a point where it needs to tackle its immediate future head-on.
It is about reforming the structure where the political and businesses classes have been joined by an umbilical cord that needs severing, and about creating a credible alternative that will allow people to follow them in times of crisis success as these.
