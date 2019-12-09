menu

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan’s video blog | If we had a solid Opposition, they would be calling for a general election

Everything the Labour Party and Joseph Muscat represented in 2017 has been dismantled after the recent revelations

saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan 9 December 2019, 6:44pm

If we think that things will return to normality after the election of a new Labour Party leader in January, we are wrong, Saviour Balzan argues.

There needs to be a bottom-up reform, that truly cleans out the Maltese political system.

The problem lies in not having a strong Opposition, Balzan says. If the country had a strong Opposition it would be mobilising supporters and calling for a general election.

A general election is needed because everything the Muscat administration stood for, has been cancelled out by recent revelations, Balzan says.

Saviour Balzan is the founder and co-owner of MaltaToday. He has reported on Maltese poli...
