National ‘Tumas’ family should not be made moral lepers, journalism foundation says
[WATCH] Saviour Balzan’s video blog | If we had a solid Opposition, they would be calling for a general election
Everything the Labour Party and Joseph Muscat represented in 2017 has been dismantled after the recent revelations
If we think that things will return to normality after the election of a new Labour Party leader in January, we are wrong, Saviour Balzan argues.
There needs to be a bottom-up reform, that truly cleans out the Maltese political system.
The problem lies in not having a strong Opposition, Balzan says. If the country had a strong Opposition it would be mobilising supporters and calling for a general election.
A general election is needed because everything the Muscat administration stood for, has been cancelled out by recent revelations, Balzan says.
