[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog | The Prime Minister’s me ne frego

Looking back at 2019 throws up various events and circumstances that are worth discussing but everything pales into insignificance when compared to the political developments of recent weeks

saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan 27 December 2019, 5:29pm

Joseph Muscat’s decision to go on a three-day holiday to Dubai at the height of a political crisis that has rocked the country sends out the signal that the Prime Minister does not give a damn.

Saviour Balzan reflects on the developments of recent weeks and describes them as a tragic Netflix series.

Balzan says that the answer to the series problems the country is facing lies in people supporting new politicians who have the will to change the country for the better.

