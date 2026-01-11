Planning reform seeks stability, not unchecked development, Abela says

Prime Minister Robert Abela has defended his government's controversial planning reform, insisting it aims to create stability in a sector plagued by inconsistency.

He insisted the reform does not facilitate unchecked development.

"If I wanted to take the easy route, I could have left the status quo," Abela said. "But we have created realities over the years where local plans say one thing and planning policies say the opposite."

The prime minister said the reform seeks to give legal cover to structures that have existed for decades without permits, particularly agricultural rooms and residential extensions built before 1994.

Speaking to Lovin Malta journalist Yannick Pace on Sunday, Abela acknowledged the reforms contain elements that need revision, but stressed the need to address contradictions between planning policies and local plans that have existed for years.

However, the prime minister indicated that industrial developments built entirely without permits in recent years would be removed from the reform package.

On aspects of the planning appeals reform, which critics say could override court decisions, Abela said the elements that eliminate the court's power would be removed. "But at the same time, we cannot have a situation where, because of the uncertainty created by the law, the court takes different decisions in identical circumstances because the law is not clear," he stated.

The interview coincided with Abela’s six years as prime minister, following a period of political crisis. He pointed to Malta's leadership of three major international organisations, the OSCE, the UN Security Council and the Council of Europe, as proof that the country has restored its credentials since then.

"The fact that 57 OSCE member states agreed on Malta at the last moment to lead the organisation shows we have not only learned from what happened six or seven years ago, but other countries can now look to our experience," Abela said.

He defended Malta's removal from the grey list in record time of one year and highlighted constitutional reforms that removed the executive's power to appoint judges.

On the economic front, Abela said Malta's economy has tripled since 2013, with GDP growing from around €8 billion to close to €23 billion annually. He highlighted record tax cuts totalling €400 million over three years, with couples with two children now paying no income tax on their first €30,000 of income.

On housing, Abela said 82% of Maltese and Gozitans own their homes, with 90% of those under 30 being homeowners, compared to a European average of under 40%.

On Manoel Island, the Prime Minister said discussions are ongoing with the MIDI consortium to return the property to public ownership. He revealed that MIDI had previously offered Fort Tigne to the government, but in a package that would have involved more development on Manoel Island.

On White Rocks, Abela confirmed areas will be cleaned up and opened in stages for people's enjoyment.

The prime minister said reforms to asset declarations are being finalised to create one common declaration that applies to all parliamentarians and Cabinet members, eliminating current distinctions.

When asked about term limits, Abela said he assesses daily whether the public still has an appetite for his leadership and whether he has the drive to make the enormous sacrifice required.

"The people are currently looking for someone who can keep the economy and people's pockets stable in what are probably the most turbulent seas we have had in recent years," he said.