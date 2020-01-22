menu

Robert Abela has a tall order on good governance, but the economy beckons too

Saviour Balzan on Robert Abela • The new prime minister appears to be pressing the right buttons, but he also faces the challenge of keeping purchasing power up

saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan 22 January 2020, 7:19pm
Abela must keep economic momentum going

Robert Abela has pressed all the right buttons, but people are now expecting that business and the economy to pick up. Because beyond good governance and rule of law people are more interested in the their purchasing power. Abela should be careful not to forget that he has to address his voter base, the labourites and not to repeat the mistakes of Lawrence Gonzi.

