menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Yellow
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Budget 2023
Covid-19
#EWROPEJ
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
The Skinny
Xtra
Election 2022
National
Abela worried about power cuts but utters no word on shocking survey results
Xtra
A mother’s pursuit for justice: Isabelle Bonnici interviewed
Data & Surveys
MaltaToday survey: PN ahead for first time in 15 years
National
Power crisis grips the nation, extended blackouts prompt public outcry
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Law Report
Property
Law Report
The revival of a company is done for exceptional reasons
Law Report
Fingerprints alone may be sufficient for an accused to be found guilty of theft
Property
Apartments push up property price index by 6.6% in first quarter
Business News
Marsa shipbuilding sale delayed by six months over changes in 2016 concession
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Cricket
Football
Champions League match halted after Maccabi fans throw flares at Ħamrun crowd
Football
Malta’s top football female striker Haley Bugeja pens three-year contract with Inter Milan
Other Sports
The next side slam
Football
Inter Milan in advanced talks with Orlando Pride over Hayley Bugeja
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Markapaġna
KwartaKtieb
Valletta 2018
Music
Master pop vocalist Tony Bennett, dies aged 96
Architecture
MIDI: Manoel Island buildings to occupy less than 10% of concession
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Xaxa Calleja’s cultural picks
Film
PETA tells Ridley Scott to stop use of live animals on Gladiator 2 set in Malta
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Cartoons
Cartoon: 23 July 2023
Editorial
Power outages: Miriam Dalli must step up
Blogs
Look how successful I am! | Daniel Xerri
Blogs
Time-lapse intervention
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Recipes
Restaurants
Magazines
TV
Videos
Yellow
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 23 July 2023
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
23 July 2023, 7:30am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
.
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.