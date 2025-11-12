Bank of Valletta showcases innovation at 2025 CX Conference

Bank of Valletta (BOV) reaffirmed its pledge to put customers at the heart of the organization, highlighting its commitment to customer-centricity and digital transformation. This happened during the second annual BOV Customer Experience (CX) Conference, held at the Radisson Blu.

Opening the conference, CEO Kenneth Farrugia said that customer experience is not a trend; it is the bank’s compass. “Every decision we make is guided by the principle of staying relevant to our customers in a fast-changing world,” he said.

The conference brought together around 180 colleagues from across the organisation alongside guest speakers and industry leaders. A key part of the agenda was a panel discussion featuring experts from hospitality, healthcare and artificial intelligence. They were Nico Sarti, Angie Balzan, Charlotte Sant Portanier, and Dr Gege Gatt. They emphasised that while technology is vital, genuine service is built on trust and human connection.

A highlight of the day was the BOV CX Hackathon, where six employees presented creative solutions designed to make banking more intuitive and meaningful. Following a live vote by attendees, the winning concept was a digital self-service tool to support customers during bereavement. It will now be developed and implemented as part of the Bank’s transformation journey.

Chief Customer Experience Officer, Theodoros Papadopoulos, said, “For me, this isn’t just another conference. It’s proof that courage, creativity, and heart can redefine what a financial services institution stands for.”