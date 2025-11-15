My essentials: Samuel Cutajar’s cultural picks

About

I am a Maltese 26-year-old violinist based in London but go around for concerts in Europe and of course my home island, Malta. I have been working with the Royal Ballet Sinfonia, Sinfonia Cymru and other ensembles in London but also am an active chamber musician particularly with Duo Hafdar—a violin guitar duo. I love kayaking, swimming and walking aside from music.

Book

Breathing: A New Science To A Lost Art. I learnt so many different things in this book as you can imagine from such a captivating title! It was recommended by an old professor of mine from my undergraduate years at Trinity College, London. It is fascinating that we human beings, constantly ignore the most beautiful and obvious thing in our everyday life—breathing! I also learnt that so called progress isn’t always the best thing for our existence and to genuinely savour and improve our breathing through simple methodologies and practises.

Film

I have watched Rose Island recently. It is a film based on the short-lived Republic of Rose Island, a micronation built on a man-made platform in the Adriatic Sea by Italian engineer Giorgio Rosa.

The idea of becoming the head of state to a self-constructed tiny piece of land is brilliant but the intrusion from a mighty long-established state, is also a great lesson. I 100% would recommend it. It is humorous and allows for self-reflection on how much we chase our innovation, dreams and what the outside influences that diminish those dreams are.

Internet and TV

I am getting into online cooking recipes and programmes. I was introduced to Marco Pierre White—a character without a doubt—who is very insightful into the beauty of simplicity in cooking.

Music

I am of course a classical music lover, particularly of works I haven’t performed or will never perform. But I am also a big fan of good funk music by Vulfpeck/Cory Wong and I also love a bit of Elvis.

Place

Al Dabra is a dream destination even though practically impossible to go to. It is the world’s second-largest coral atoll, located east of the continent of Africa and has the most special water one could lay eyes on. Hopefully, I can visit someday (and hopefully in the super near future!)