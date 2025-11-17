Beyond the swings of the two-party system
We all love to talk about "the odds." We build models, track surveys, and confidently declare what is and isn't possible. We often talk about probability, we look at history and to the entrenched system. And then, we are proven wrong.
This is what happened in New York just a few weeks ago. What we learn from the Mamdani phenomenon and other recent political twists is that the odds are not destiny. Surveys are simply a snapshot of the present. What surveys hide is the scale at which each of us has the power to influence the future.
This is the core promise of democracy. The word comes from the Greek deimos which highlights that power rests with the people. But this power is not just about casting a vote every few years. It's the ability to affect the trajectory of our future. Some despair and forfeit the belief that this system still works. I have no doubt that democracy is the best option, not because it's perfect, but because it is by nature revolutionary: it gives us agency to speak, to persuade, and to spread a message of hope.
It's a system that allows one person who believes in a better future to create a sphere of other believers. This sphere can grow, and against all 'odds,' it can fundamentally succeed.
For too long we've been told to accept the given. We all know the two-party system. We watch the pendulum swing from one side to the other, usually in the span of a few decades. Yet the basics are rarely changing. We, Maltese citizens, have to continue witnessing the deterioration of our natural environment and of any semblance of good governance or meritocracy.
We’ve been told this is the only way. We’ve seen good, capable politicians forced to compromise their values, joining one of the two big parties because it was "the only way to make a difference." Both parties are funded primarily by the contributions of big developers. This forces them into devilish pacts, shackling them to debts, favours, and historical baggage. You can hear this compromise in their voices: “That's just the way things are.”
This "truth" is only true because powerful forces want it to be so. They want us to have shackled politicians, dependent on a system that mutes real change. They want us to believe we have no other choice.
But we can change that. This time, something is different.
This time, we are reaching out to you. This time, we are working closely with the community. And this time, the most critical difference is your part in it.
We are a new group of people, many of whom have never been involved in traditional politics and we are rallying around an untainted political party, Momentum. We are not just commentators; we are activists. We are not just idealists; we are organised, structured, and tirelessly working to deliver a platform that is strong, reliable, and effective.
If you have hope, we can defy all odds. We can utilise democracy in its truest sense. This is the opportunity before us. As the pendulum may or may not swing once more, we can do more than just watch it pass. We can break the cycle and allow political ideas to flourish. New ideas which are not imprisoned by the past. So long as we have the courage to act, every moment remains open to us to convince others to join our cause.
Belief is the currency we need for change. It is the force that inspires action, and through action we can rewrite the odds. Hearts and minds can be changed through honest debate and human connection. Real solutions can be pushed forward.
This is how we can build enough momentum to make history. Together, we can prove that this time, things truly are different. This is how hope wins.