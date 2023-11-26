menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
Environment
Xtra
Budget 2024
Ewropej 2024
Election 2022
Interview
[WATCH] Environmentalists have no place in the big parties; they end up compromising’
National
[ANALYSIS] Is Bernard Grech opening the floodgates for Norman Lowell?
National
As Europe goes green we will all pay a hefty price
World
Hamas delays second mass release of hostages until Israel lets aid in northern Gaza
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Property
Business News
Canada removes sanctions on businessman Oleg Boyko
Business News
Fortina unveils €35 million revamp of five-star Sliema hotel
Business News
Binance founder pleads guilty to anti-money laundering violations, steps down
Business News
Satabank liquidators declare bank solvent after €75 million disbursement
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Other
Football
Trailblazing reds: The ladies making history for Maltese football
Football
Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86
Sailing
Rolex Middle Sea Race returns to Malta on Saturday
Football
2030 World Cup set to be held across six countries, three continents
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Lifestyle
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Gianluca Mifsud’s cultural picks
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Alan Paris’s cultural picks
Theatre & Dance
Jam-packed ŻiguŻajg festival turns Valletta into a stage for children
Music
Ed Sheeran Malta 2024 concert tickets now on sale
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Blogs
The citizen hero | Mark Camilleri Gambin
Cartoons
Cartoon: 26 November 2023
Editorial
Europe’s green drive risks alienating ordinary citizens
Blogs
The tuna industry’s greenwashing tactics | Daniel Xerri
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Magazines
GourmetToday
Architecture & Design
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 26 November 2023
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
26 November 2023, 6:45am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.