menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
iGaming Offers
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
Environment
Xtra
Budget 2024
Ewropej 2024
Election 2022
National
Robert Abela: ‘We are not narrators of the past, but writers of the future’
National
Bernard Grech: ‘We have a duty to continue where Karl left off’
Interview
[WATCH] Christine Cassar: ‘Government is picking on vulnerable groups’
Interview
Stockbroker Paul Bonello: ‘Unlikely APS has firepower for HSBC buy’
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Property
Business News
Stockbroker Paul Bonello: ‘Unlikely APS has firepower for HSBC buy’
Business News
Job vacancies up by 13.7% in second quarter 2024 over previous year
Business News
APS issues no denial on purported advanced talks of HSBC Malta purchase
Business News
HSBC Malta unaware of APS negotiations, but requests clarity from parent HSBC Holdings
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Other
Sports Betting
Other Sports
Rowers battle it out in Grand Harbour during Victory Day regatta races
Sportsbetting
The future of sports betting promotions: emerging trends and what to expect
Football
Former England boss Sven Goran-Eriksson dies aged 76
Other Sports
Maltese students shine at Linguistics Olympiad in Brazil
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Lifestyle
Theatre & Dance
Safergrounds: Dystopia with a wink
Art
‘Midsummer Diaries’ is young mother’s account of her family’s summer
Art
Malta, Milan, Valenice and Venice in Martin Agius’s ‘Double Exposure’
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Emma Micallef’s cultural picks
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Cartoons
Cartoon: 15 September 2024
Editorial
The difficult conversations we must have
Blogs
No stone unturned
Blogs
Diary of a volunteer: On the front line of war
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Magazines
GourmetToday
Architecture & Design
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 15 September 2024
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
15 September 2024, 7:15am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.