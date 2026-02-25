'Behind The Mask': Malta Carnival exhibited at EU Parliament

Behind The Mask, a Malta Carnival exhibition, was showcased at the European Parliament for the first time, presenting different perspectives and artistic elements of masks, floats, and folklore.

The exhibition, which will be open during this week, presents a historical journey showing the evolution of the Maltese Carnival, along with sections dedicated to costume art, the craft of carriages, satire traditions such as the Qarċilla, and typical food such as spruce.

“This is a unique occasion where the European Parliament can appreciate Maltese talent,” said MEP Alex Agius Saliba, opening the exhibition on Tuesday.

Blending together Carnival roots dating back to the 16th century, the artistry of Maltese detailed costume design, and hand-crafted props made by enthusiasts and volunteers each year, archival photographs, historical documents, and rare footage were displayed.

Carnival "is a heritage that has been formed over centuries and that we continue to invest in in order to continue to strengthen our cultural identity, both at home and abroad," said Minister Owen Bonnici, also adressing the opening.

Traditional songs, games, and folkloristic instruments connected with the Maltese Carnival were also presented.

“The Maltese Carnival remains a living tradition that brings generations together and continues to express an identity and imagination that make us proud to be Maltese,” continued Agius Saliba.

Arts Council Malta Executive chairman Luke Dalli expressed that this exhibition is not just a celebration but "an invitation to look beyond colour and spectacle, and to understand the cultural depth that has shaped the Maltese Carnival over more than five centuries."

The exhibition is being staged under the artistic direction of Daniel Cauchi by the Ministry for Culture, Arts and Local Government, bringing together artists and organisations active within the Maltese Carnival scene.