Gwilym Bugeja's one-man comedy show to premiere this April

Local renowned magic artist Gwilym Bugeja presents Coming Out as a Magician, a one-man comedy show that follows his journey towards becoming the artist he is today.

An established entertainer for over fifteen years and the founder of OMG Magic and OMG Magic Kids, this marks Gwilym’s first theatrical production of this kind. Known for his highly entertaining performances and dynamic magic tricks, he now steps into a more personal spotlight.

Written by Gwilym and Malcolm Galea and under the direction of Malcolm Galea, the production unfolds as an autobiographical journey through the seminal moments that propelled him into becoming a professional magician. As heartfelt as it is hilarious, the show offers an intimate look at his childhood fascination with magic and the determination that transformed that early passion into a full-time career.

Blending theatrical storytelling with comedy and, of course, magic, the performance plays out as an unexpected confession to his parents and loved ones. Perhaps not entirely surprising to his friends, but nonetheless uncommon, Gwilym revisits hesitant family reactions, sceptical peers, inspirational mentors and defining life choices that forced him to choose between a “proper job” and the irresistible call of the stage.

At its core, Coming Out as a Magician is a coming-of-age story about daring to follow your dreams, even when they are anything but conventional.

Coming Out as a Magician will be performed on 17, 18 & 19 April at the Valletta Campus Theatre. For more information and tickets visit www.showshappening.com