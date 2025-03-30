menu
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 30 March 2025
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
30 March 2025, 6:30am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
