A year of reflection, a year of resolve | Ivan Castillo
Ivan Castillo, PN MP
The past year in Maltese politics has been one of reflection, challenge, and growing clarity. It has been a year that forced us, as a country, to ask difficult questions about where we are heading, what we have accepted as “good enough,” and whether we truly believe we deserve better. Politics, at its best, is not about managing expectations downward, but about lifting a nation. And that is precisely where Malta must now look.
For too long, the national conversation has been dominated by the idea that what we have today is the best we can hope for. It is a conversation that presupposes growth must come at the expense of quality of life and progress means compromise in standards. That mediocrity, dressed up as success, is something we should simply accept. This past year has made one thing increasingly clear—the Maltese people are no longer convinced by this narrative.
Across communities, workplaces, and families, there is a quiet but firm belief that Malta can do better. It is not a belief rooted in nostalgia but in ambition. It comes from people who work hard, raise families, build businesses, and contribute daily to our country’s success. They are not asking for miracles. They are asking for seriousness, honesty, and leadership that believes in them as much as they believe in Malta.
From the Opposition benches, the Nationalist Party has spent this year listening closely to that message. Remaining close to the people has not been a slogan; it has been a responsibility. Through constant engagement, policy work, and parliamentary scrutiny, we have worked to understand not just the problems people face, but their hopes and dreams for the future. Politics must never lose touch with reality, but it must also never lose sight of possibility.
This year has also been one of renewal for the PN. We have made important inroads, strengthened our internal unity, and developed a fresh, modern vision for Malta. A vision that is grounded in economic competitiveness, social justice, and sustainability. A vision that understands that prosperity is not measured solely by numbers, but by whether people feel secure, respected, and confident about the future.
We firmly believe that Malta can be more productive without being exploitative, more competitive without being unfair, and more prosperous without leaving anyone behind. Growth should not divide; it should uplift. Progress should not be exclusive; it should be shared. And success should never come at the cost of dignity.
Being in Opposition is not about opposing for the sake of it. It is about proving, through ideas and conduct, that there is a better way. Over the past year, we have shown that we are prepared to govern by presenting serious policy proposals not with empty marketing.
The coming year must be one of hope, not passive hope, but active hope. The kind that demands more from those in power and more from ourselves. The Maltese should not be content with simply “getting by”. They should expect excellence, integrity, and leadership that plans beyond the next headline or election cycle.
As a country, this is the moment to look ahead together as one nation united by a shared desire to see Malta succeed. A Malta that invests in its people, values hard work, rewards innovation, and protects the vulnerable. A Malta that competes internationally while remaining true to its identity and values.
Our message must now be louder, clearer, and more confident. Louder, because the country is calling out for something better. Clearer, because people deserve honesty, not spin. And more confident, because we know that Malta has the talent, resilience, and creativity to reach higher standards.
There is a growing sense among many that while something better is needed, no one is capable of delivering it. I reject that notion completely. I firmly believe that the Nationalist Party is ready to lead, ready to serve, ready to govern and offer Malta a future based on merit and courage.
This past year has strengthened that belief. The year ahead must turn it into reality.