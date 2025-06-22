menu
Toggle navigation
Home
Jobs in Malta
Pharmacies
Sponsored
Announcements
iGaming Offers
Advertise
Contact
Digital Edition
SMS Alerts
News
National
Court & Police
Interview
Data & Survey
Planning
Xtra
Budget 2025
Ewropej 2024
Election 2022
World
United States confirms heavy damage to Iran’s nuclear sites after strikes
National
Prime Minister announces pilot project to collect plastic bottles from elderly, blue badge holders
National
Bernard Grech in emotional farewell as PN leadership race kicks off
National
PN leadership race: Expressions of interest open today
More in News
Business
Business News
Business Comment
Tech & Gaming
Property
Tech & Gaming
How machine learning has revolutionised online slots
Tech & Gaming
How Malta’s iGaming infrastructure is driving European fintech innovation
Tech & Gaming
Behind the screens: Inside Soft2Bet’s Malta HQ and what drives its global growth
Tech & Gaming
Top 7 corporate event trends that shape 2025 and why they matter for Malta
More in Business
Sports
World Cup 2022
Football
Rugby
Motor Sports
Boxing
Tennis
Other
Sports Betting
Other Sports
Marsa track to host major international athletics meet
Football
Big trouble in little Xgħajra: Mayor and football club president go head-to-head
Other Sports
Over 150 athletes and officials from 12 countries expected for the EAP Malta athletics competition
Other Sports
Over 160 gymnasts participate in Pembroke Athleta Gymnastics Club's annual competition
More in Sports
Arts
Art
Books
Entertainment
Music
Theatre & Dance
Film
Cultural Diary
Lifestyle
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Bernice Sammut Attard’s cultural picks
Books
British publisher seeks out short stories that ‘live and breathe’ Valletta
Art
Celebrating heritage and connection across borders
Cultural Diary
My essentials: Diellza Ilgner’s cultural picks
More in Arts
Comment
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Editorial
Momentum’s time to step in and step up
Cartoons
Cartoon: 22 June 2025
Law Report
When enforcing an EU member state judgment, the Maltese court should apply the law restrictively
Blogs
A catharsis for thalidomide survivors
More in Comment
Video
Archives
Sponsored
Magazines
GourmetToday
Architecture & Design
Digital Paper
Digital Paper
My Account
Subscribe
SMS Alerts
Previous Editions
home
news
Digital Paper
Blogs
Editorial
Letters
Cartoons
Law Report
The Skinny
Comment
Cartoons
Cartoon: 22 June 2025
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
22 June 2025, 6:29am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
More from Mikiel Galea
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.