Vision 2050: Hope and cynicism
Robert Abela’s government launched Malta Vision 2050 with a flashy opening on Friday. Accompanied by a roadshow, in the form of a massive immersive cube at Pjazza Tritoni, the long-term plan maps out the transformation being prospected for the country over the next 25 years. It is an ambitious venture and ostensibly the first time in decades that something of a long-term holistic vision is being laid down.
But do excuse our cynicism when we look at Vision 2050 with some apprehension. Don’t get us wrong. We do agree that if Malta is to take the next step forward to improve everyone’s quality of life, it requires a vision that reaches beyond the five-year electoral cycles. But there is an element of déjà vu in what we are witnessing that cannot go unremarked.
Let us roll back five years. On a significantly smaller scale, with a more limited scope but no less ambitious, we experienced something similar when ‘Metro Malta’ was unveiled. It was the brand name of Malta’s future underground mass transportation system. A mock station set up at Pjazza Tritoni, no less, was set up to display flashy plans and maps. And it also came on the eve of a general election. We’ve been there, only to be disappointed months later when the idea of a metro was quietly shelved and the website displaying the plans switched off.
So, excuse us when we express unease at the next big thing. It’s not because we do not see value in what is being proposed but because past experience has shown us that big dreams unveiled on the eve of an election may not always translate into reality.
There seems to be one redeeming factor today that is ostensibly different from past experience—political consensus.
The Nationalist Party under Alex Borg has indicated its willingness to embrace Vision 2050, which is a positive step forward for long-term planning. Indeed, Borg had proposed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between himself and Robert Abela on the setting up of a mass transportation system. His offer was snubbed but in a roundabout way that is what is happening now—indirectly.
Kudos to Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, who spearheaded the work on Vision 2050, for reaching out to make it a national project rather than a purely government initiative. This bodes well. Strategic resets require continuity over time if they are to succeed.
Writing in MaltaToday, Schembri has described Malta Vision 2050 as a “cohesive governance umbrella” that synchronises individual strategies and sectoral policies into a unified direction.
Calling the long-term strategy, a “data-driven roadmap”, Schembri says it provides the blueprint for the next phase in Malta’s development.
Malta Vision 2050 has around 1,800 actions grouped into 100 actionable macro-measures. It is an ambitious tall order indeed and to ensure accountability, a dedicated department within the civil service has been tasked with its execution.
Crucially, key performance indicators for these measures will be published online, allowing public oversight of the progress achieved at any given point in time.
Whether some, most or all of the initiatives being proposed are implemented depends on the political will to move forward in a transparent manner, while engaging with stakeholders and communities at every step.
This is a question of trust, without which any long-term vision will flounder. And trust is built on transparency and honesty. For too long we have seen grand plans getting side-lined as governments get caught up in five-year electoral cycles, or worse, engage in dubious dealings that undermine credibility. If this plan is to work, it has to ensure a level playing field prevails.
To succeed, communities need to experience tangible benefits from this vision—a better quality of life, safety, inclusivity and space that allows ambition to thrive. But crucially, communities need to be listened to and have their concerns assuaged. Change needs to be explained but it also has to be honest about its aims.
Malta is a crowded island with a relatively successful economy that has generated widespread prosperity. It is by no means perfect but when compared to other EU countries, Malta’s success as a nation state is a decades-long miracle. But over time this success has created pressure points that have eroded our collective quality of life. Addressing these pressure points over a 25-year time span as Vision 2050 is promising, is no mean feat. It requires taking action to address traffic congestion, noise pollution, provide unhindered public access to pavements, squares, promenades, ensure enforcement that is fair, healthcare that is timely and efficient, education that evolves and prepares students for today’s and tomorrow’s jobs, workplaces that offer better pay and conditions, a defence and security set-up embedded within an EU framework that gives peace of mind in a volatile world, and a green energy revolution that gives Malta greater security and resilience.
Only time will tell whether the Malta being prospected in Vision 2050 will materialise. The beginning looks good but our hope is counterbalanced by a dose of cynicism not to end up disappointed once the massive cube at Pjazza Tritoni is dismantled and the glitz is forgotten.