Vassallo Builders solar project generates enough energy to power 570 households

A €1 million solar energy generation project in Burmarrad by the Vassallo Builders company Powerezi, will generate over 1.3MW in solar energy from 3,000 panels - equivalent to the energy consumed by some 570 households.

It forms part of a €35 million investment by the Vassallo Builders group at Vassallo Business Park, on land previously used as a concrete site and is now being regenerated to accommodate cleaner and more innovative operations.

The project’s inauguration coincided with the 75th anniversary of the Vassallo Group.

Vassallo Group CEO Pio Vassallo said the new 1.3MW energy project was increasing the Vassallo Group’s clean energy production. “This is increasing the group’s overall production to 2.3MW, as part of our commitment towards the environment.”

Energy minister Miriam Dalli, present for the inauguration, welcomed the investment done by Vassallo Group to incorporate sustainability in their business operations. “The public and private sector must work together in order to continue to promote the use of renewable energy. For a company to grow and continue doing so, business diversification is important. Likewise, it is essential to strike a balance between commercial interests and environmental protection.”

Present for the inauguration were Nazzareno Vassallo, chairman of the Vassallo Group, and chief executive of Powerezi Alex Tranter.