€13 million Freeport shore-to-ship power eliminates 4,000 tonnes of CO2 from air

A €13 million shore-to-ship project will connect ships at the Malta Freeport to the national grid, making it possible for them to turn off their engines, and eliminate 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the air.

Economy minister Silvio Schembri said economic growth should also respect the quality of life of the residents, and said the “massive” EU-funded project addresses an inconvenience for Birżebbuġa residents, by reducing carbon emissions and noise from the area.

“As the ship engines are normally kept on for 24 hours while stranded at the Freeport, thanks to the ship-to-shore project, 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide will be eliminated from the air,” Schembri said.

Activity at the Freeport will not be affected while the project is underwa. Studies on its viability were carried out in consultation with the operators and foreign ports that have already adapted the technology.

The European Union has set a target for all European ports to adopt this technology by 2030. Malta will anticipate the deadline, with the project being ready within two years.

Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopard said another shore-to-ship electrification project at the Grand Harbour will be used for berthed ships and cruise liners there. “The importance of these projects is not just an economical but also environmental, paving the way to economy decarbonisation [...] We should do more work on the green economy and the EU funds are most vital.”