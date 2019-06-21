Aggressive leak controls offset increased demand for water

Rising demand for water due to Malta’s increased economic activity and population growth is being offset by a reduction of water leaks.

The Water Services Corporation’s annual report has revealed a spike in demand for water in the summer of 2018 due to increased tourism-related activities. But in the same period, the WSC still managed to reduce the production of water due to “aggressive leak management”.

Despite the WSC’s commitment to continue reducing leaks, demand for water is expected to continue rising due to population growth.

To cater for this increase in demand, the WSC is investing in upgrades to its reverse osmosis (RO) plants, with the aim of increasing the share of desalinated water to 70%. Presently RO water accounts for 60% of the water blend, with the remaining 40% being abstracted from Malta’s groundwater table. These upgrades are aimed at reducing the energy cost of desalination.

Currently energy costs account for €18 million, which is 21% of the WSC’s operating costs.

In 2018 the WSC’s metering section also informed 2,800 customers of possible internal water leaks. Over 3,000 home visits related to reports of high consumption of water were carried out.

Thanks to the WSC’s investment in polishing plants in sewage treatment facilities, the corporation is now able to produce seven billion cubic metres of new water – treated sewage water that can be used for irrigation. To better distribute this water to farmers the corporation plans to install 400 dispensers from which farmers can collect this water. The corporation also registered a surplus of €6 million on operations.