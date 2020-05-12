Over 10,000 back coalition to keep Miżieb and Aħrax free and open

A petition started by the Outdoor Recreation and Camping Association Malta to defend public access to Aħrax and Miżieb has surpassed the figure of 10,000 signatures.

The petition, also hosted by NGO Coalition Spazji Miftuħa, is demanding that access to l-Aħrax and Miżieb remains open all throughout the year instead of being sealed off to a lobby for nine out of twelve months.

In just a few days since its launch, Spazji Miftuħa has also received the backing of more organisations, reaching a total of 30 groups endorsing the coalition and its demands.

Lands Authority formulating agreement which would see Miżieb and l-Aħrax turned over to hunters during season

The coalition has sent out a second open letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela reminding him of the request for a meeting about the issue, sent on Tuesday 28 April, to which no official reply has been received.

In their letter, Spazji Miftuħa say they are deeply concerned that Abela is considering granting the lands at Aħrax and Miżieb to hunting lobby FKNK to manage.

“This will deprive the general public of two very important public open spaces. It will spell the end of outdoor activities in these areas, in a country where outdoor space is already very limited due to our size and also the repeated encroachment on such areas by various lobbies.

“We are also disappointed at the fact that, in over 100 days since you took charge as PM, you have not found the time to meet a single environmental NGO, let alone a coalition of such organisations. This jars with the fact that you have met, more than once, various other lobbies including developers, business communities, and other bodies,” the coalition said.

Spazji Miftuħa said they are representing at least 10,000 people who have petitioned in favour of keeping public access open to such areas, and reiterated its request for a meeting so as to understand better how his Cabinet decision will impact the general public.