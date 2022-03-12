‘How can one create a garden in Floriana whilst destroying Wied Żnuber?’ eNGOs ask

Malta’s environmental NGOs have questioned how it was possible for the government to pldege €700 million in urban gardens whilst allowing the destruction of natural habitats like Wied Żnuber.

“Investing €700 million in urban gardens has nothing to do with nature and biodiversity. Even if important, this is purely green infrastructure which does not balance out with the continuous destruction of natural habitats. How can one create a garden in Floriana while destroying a beautiful natural space like Wied Żnuber?” the eNGOs asked.

In a press conference on Saturday morning, they said Malta had to immediately start tackling the natural habit and biodiversity loss, and concretely protect and manage its seas. They have in previous days put forward nine key environmental demands for the 2022 general election.

“The front of eNGOs strongly believes that in view of our highly-developed country and the fact that we are the most built-up Member State of the European Union, Malta needs to immediately start tackling the major problem of natural habitat loss and consequently the biodiversity that thrives in it.”

They called “disappointing” the fact that the two main political parties are “alienated” from the fact that the natural footprint was shrinking.

They said in a statement that promises of increased Outside Development Zones contrasted with planning policies, which they said “created loopholes and allowed for ODZs to be developed nonetheless.”

They said biodiversity was crucial for the wellbeing of society and said the Environment & Resources Authority (ERA) did not cater anymore for bird protection laws and their enforcement.

“The result of this is a continuous effort of weakening wildlife protection laws and finding ways of derogating from the EU Birds Directive. The spring hunting seasons and the bird trapping seasons go against the European Birds Directive and anyone in government come end March will have to face the European Commission’s Infringement Procedures on all these issues.”

They said Malta's biggest natural resource was the sea, but they emphasised there are no plans to properly manage, protect and conserv them.

"We would like to see a very concrete effort of protecting the Marine Protected Areas while popular boating areas need to provide eco-friendly moorings in order to safeguard the Posidonia from further degradation."

They called for land reclamation projects to be shelved in a bid to stop the destruction of natural marine beds, and for marine litter to be tackled nation-wide. Ghost fishing was highlighted as a phenomenon which often puts marine life, including dolphins and marine turtles in danger.

"As eNGOs, we stress that biodiversity deserves a place in all future plans and visions of the country and demand an end to the cosmetic promises approach of greenwashing projects which are not natural but simply infrastructural."

“Malta needs a government with a conscience towards the natural beauty of our islands and a vision that sees the link between protecting our natural habitats, our biodiversity and our marine areas and the well-being and common good of our country,” the NGOs said.

The statement was signed by BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Nature Trust-FEE Malta and Ramblers Association of Malta.